Kuwait, Pakistan Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

The Kuwaiti armed forces and their Pakistani counterpart signed Sunday an agreement to strengthening joint cooperation in the military and defense field between the two countries.In a statement, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said that the agreement is a continuation of efforts to enhance joint cooperation and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, especially the defense and military fields.Brigadier General Fawaz Al-Harbi, the director of joint plans, represented the Kuwaiti army during the signing ceremony. On the Pakistani side, Malak Muhammad Farooq, the ambassador of Islamabad to Kuwait, played a key role in finalizing the agreement.The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of a high-ranking Pakistani military delegation led by Major General Wasim Iftikhar Cheema, along with several esteemed Kuwaiti army officers and representatives from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry. This gathering further exemplifies the commitment of both nations to advancing mutual cooperation and collaboration in the military sphere.