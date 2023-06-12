Islam Times - A bus carrying Israeli soldiers overturned in the Negev desert near the Egyptian border, where 19 soldiers were injured.

Confirming the news, the radio of the Israeli regime's army said that the accident happened near the 'Telim' intersection as the Israeli soldiers were going to the regime's army base in the Negev desert.The Israeli police started an investigation.On June 3, three Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack near Egypt’s border after an Egyptian soldier opened fire, the first deadly exchange along the demarcation in more than a decade.The Israeli military said an Egyptian policeman shot dead two soldiers while they secured a military post at the Egyptian border early on Saturday.It said the Egyptian officer and a third Israeli soldier were killed in a confrontation inside the Israeli-occupied territory of Palestine hours later.