0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 07:18

Rights Group: Israel Still Withholding Bodies of 12 Palestinian Fighters Who Died in Jail

Story Code : 1063399
Rights Group: Israel Still Withholding Bodies of 12 Palestinian Fighters Who Died in Jail
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) announced in a statement that the longest withheld body belongs to a Palestinian prisoner identified as Anis Douleh, who died in 1980, presstv reported. 

He is among the 251 Palestinians who have been buried in Israel’s so-called “Cemeteries of Numbers” – the military cemeteries in which anonymous numbers on grave-side stakes are used to identify Palestinians interred after being killed during alleged assaults on Jewish extremist settlers or while in detention.

The PPS added that Israel Prison Service (IPS) authorities still refuse to reveal the fate and whereabouts of 68 missing Palestinians.

The remaining Palestinians whose bodies are held include Aziz Oweisat, who died in 2018, Faris Baroud, Nassar Taqatqa, and Bassam Sayeh, who passed away in 2019, Sadi Gharabli and Kamal Abu Waer, who died in 2020, and Sami al-Amour, who lost his life in 2021. 

The last three Palestinians – Daoud Al-Zubeidi, Mohammad Maher Turkman and Nasser Abu Hamid – all died in 2022.

The withholding of dead Palestinian bodies has been practiced by Israel for decades.

Human rights groups, however, affirm that there has been a significant rise in the withholding of Palestinian bodies by Israeli forces since 2015.

In addition to the 251 Palestinian bodies buried since 1967 in Israeli special graveyards, known by Palestinians as “Cemeteries of Numbers”, Israel withholds 105 Palestinian bodies in morgue fridges – all killed after 2015.

The handing over of bodies is always done through the Palestinian civil liaison office, the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating civil affairs with the occupying Israeli regime.

Between 2007 and 2015, Israel stopped the practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.

Then came the Palestinian October 2015 Intifada (uprising), during which the number of Palestinian retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and settlers increased, often ending with the killing of the suspected attackers. Israeli forces then began once again to withhold the bodies of those killed.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023