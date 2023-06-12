Military Chief: US No Longer at Top of Global Power Order

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri stressed that the world order is shaping a new form and the era of unilateralism is coming to an end, adding that Tehran is growing more powerful on a daily basis while failure of the US and Israel is obvious.

Maj. Gen. Baqeri has reiterated that the world is on the cusp of a new order, in which the United State will no longer be the dominant power while emerging powers such as Iran will have a more active role.“The world is on the brink of a new order, where America is no longer at the top of the global power hierarchy and the Zionist regime is also on a path of weakening,” he told a gathering of senior defense officials on Saturday.He cited the failure of the American military adventurism in the region, including most notably its withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan, as a sign of decline of the United States on the global stage.“Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with divine assistance, is gaining strength and utilizing its capacities for a leap forward in all areas,” the senior official noted.Iranian officials say the future of the world will not witness unilateralism, and multilateralism will spread across the globe.They stress that the future of the world and region will be shaped by regional countries and organizations, as a growing number of states across the globe have rejected unilateralism and coercion. They asked independent states to challenge the US hegemony in the region and around the world, and stressed that domineering behavior is not just special to Democrats or Republicans but in the nature of American policies.In mid-May, Major General Baqeri underlined that signs of the decline of the US clout are visible more than ever before, and underscored that regional countries are definitely willing to have convergence and they will overcome artificial differences that are the root-cause of divergence among them.“Today, many pundits maintain that the world is moving towards the establishment of a new order. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States declared a unipolar order and tried hard to establish it, but failed,” he stressed, pointing to the formation of a new world order.Stressing that one of the features of the new order is that it would be region-based, the top general stated, “The hegemony arising from the unjust world system has become a pathological behavior for some powers … but the signs of the decline of the US power have been conspicuous for a long time, and we are sure that the new world order will not be based on unipolar hegemony.”Iranian military officials have stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.Officials in Iran say Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.They stressed that the recent developments in West Asia show the decline of the US power and influenceOfficials in Tehran have stressed that the Iranian nation's progress has made it stronger compared to the past, while the enemies have grown weaker.Tehran has repeatedly cautioned that any plan aimed at increasing US presence in the Middle East will only foment insecurity and instability and spread terrorism.Iranian officials have repeatedly underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful. Tehran has urged the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.