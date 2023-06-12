0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:14

Mikdad Visits Syrian Embassy HQ in Riyadh, Inspects Preparations for Its Reopening

Story Code : 1063558
Mikdad Visits Syrian Embassy HQ in Riyadh, Inspects Preparations for Its Reopening
“Minister Mikdad and his accompanying delegation visited the headquarters of the Syrian embassy in Riyadh to inspect the readiness of the building and the ongoing preparations for reopening the embassy, especially in terms of resuming the provision of consular services to the Syrian community in Saudi Arabia as soon as possible,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

Minister Mikdad and his accompanying delegation arrived on Sunday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, where he was received by senior officials at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mikdad is participating in the 2nd ministerial meeting of the Arab states with the countries of the Pacific islands, which began its work yesterday at the level of experts.
