0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:24

Part of Key US Highway Collapses After Tanker Catches Fire

Story Code : 1063565
Part of Key US Highway Collapses After Tanker Catches Fire
The stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is used by 160,000 vehicles a day – and officials have warned it will take several months to rebuild.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far, but at least one vehicle is believed to be trapped under tons of debris.

Governor Josh Shapiro took a flight to survey the site, and said the devastation was "just remarkable".

Motorists now face a 43-mile detour, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area entirely.

The I-95 is a vital route that connects Miami through Washington and New York, ending at the Canadian border in Maine.

It is believed the tanker that caught fire was carrying hundreds of gallons of gasoline, and there are fears some of it may have spilled into the Delaware River.

However, Shapiro stressed that no one's drinking water is under threat.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023