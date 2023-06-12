China Condemns US for Iran-Related Sanctions on Entities

Islam Times - China's Commerce Ministry strongly condemned the United States' imposition of new sanctions targeting Chinese individuals and entities suspected of having ties to Iran.

“The US approach lacks factual evidence and proper procedures, causing harm to the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals,” the spokesperson said, while urging the US to cease its unjustifiable suppression of Chinese companies and individuals, according to the Global Times.“China will take necessary measures to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals," stated the ministry, emphasizing the lack of evidence supporting the alleged Chinese involvement in alleged assistance in the military procurements to Iran.The statement was made in response to recent sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on certain Chinese individuals and entities, accusing them of connections to Iran's military initiatives.The ministry's statement criticized the ill-informed and unfair approach of the United States, which undermines the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals. It called on the US to abandon its irrational suppression.Furthermore, China vowed to take appropriate measures to strongly defend the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals.