UNESCO Chief Says US Plans to Rejoin in July

Islam Times - The United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency UNESCO said the United States plans to rejoin – and pay more than $600m in back dues – after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay informed ambassadors of the member states of the US decision in a special meeting on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.US officials say the decision to return was motivated by concerns that China is filling the gap left by the US in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma submitted a letter last week to Azoulay formalizing the plan.The proposed plan to rejoin in 2023 would be submitted to the General Conference of UNESCO Member States for final approval.Beijing will not oppose the American request to re-join, China’s ambassador to the UN cultural body said on Monday.“UNESCO needs every member state to join hands to fulfil its missions,” Yang Jin said of Washington’s request to return.The decision is a big financial boost to UNESCO, known for its World Heritage program as well as projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.The US and Israel stopped funding the agency after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both lost their voting rights in 2013.The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year.In his letter last week, Verma noted efforts by UNESCO towards management reform, and “decreasing politicized debate, especially on Middle East issues”.