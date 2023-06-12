0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:31

UNESCO Chief Says US Plans to Rejoin in July

Story Code : 1063569
UNESCO Chief Says US Plans to Rejoin in July
UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay informed ambassadors of the member states of the US decision in a special meeting on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

US officials say the decision to return was motivated by concerns that China is filling the gap left by the US in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma submitted a letter last week to Azoulay formalizing the plan.

The proposed plan to rejoin in 2023 would be submitted to the General Conference of UNESCO Member States for final approval.

Beijing will not oppose the American request to re-join, China’s ambassador to the UN cultural body said on Monday.

“UNESCO needs every member state to join hands to fulfil its missions,” Yang Jin said of Washington’s request to return.

The decision is a big financial boost to UNESCO, known for its World Heritage program as well as projects to fight climate change and teach girls to read.

The US and Israel stopped funding the agency after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, and both lost their voting rights in 2013.

The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year.

In his letter last week, Verma noted efforts by UNESCO towards management reform, and “decreasing politicized debate, especially on Middle East issues”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023