European Arms Stockpile Depleted, to Take 5-10 Years to Recover: Ex-Slovak PM
Story Code : 1063570
"(Arms) depots have been drained across entire Europe, all armies will replenish supplies. This is 5-10 years’ worth of work," the pravda.sk portal quoted him as saying.
The politician thinks that Slovakia will not be able to provide substantial military aid to Ukraine anymore due to the lack of resources, TASS reported.
Meanwhile, Pellegrini thinks that the Ukrainian conflict has opened up new opportunities for Slovakia’s defense industry because it can produce munitions for Ukraine providing Slovakia with income and jobs.