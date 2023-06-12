0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:36

Syrian Trade Minister Meets with UAE Charge d'Affaires to Discuss Economic Cooperation

The Syrian trade minister highlighted the success of relations between Syria and the UAE and expressed his willingness to facilitate the enhancement of cooperation between the two nations through all available means, according to the report.

The senior UAE diplomat emphasized the importance of addressing commercial matters of mutual interest and exploring opportunities for strengthening cooperation and establishing partnerships with Damascus.

This meeting took place following the decision by the League of Arab States (LAS) in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad participated in the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
