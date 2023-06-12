Islam Times - Syrian Minister of Internal Trade Mohsen Abdul-Karim Ali held a meeting with the charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, to discuss trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries, as reported by the Syrian state-run news agency.

The Syrian trade minister highlighted the success of relations between Syria and the UAE and expressed his willingness to facilitate the enhancement of cooperation between the two nations through all available means, according to the report.The senior UAE diplomat emphasized the importance of addressing commercial matters of mutual interest and exploring opportunities for strengthening cooperation and establishing partnerships with Damascus.This meeting took place following the decision by the League of Arab States (LAS) in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad participated in the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.