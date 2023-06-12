0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:45

China Aircraft Monitored US, France, Canada, Japan Navy Drill: Media

Story Code : 1063574
China Aircraft Monitored US, France, Canada, Japan Navy Drill: Media
A Y-9 cargo plane variant fitted with intelligence-gathering equipment most likely monitored and collected intelligence on the exercise, China's state-backed Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

Two US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, had been operating around the geopolitically important Ryukyu Islands in the Philippine Sea since Thursday, the Global Times cited a Beijing-based think tank as saying, Reuters reported.

The islands separate the East China Sea from the Philippine Sea, and dot the West Pacific between Japan and Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

On Friday, the US began the exercise in the Philippine Sea with two carrier strike groups jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The Japanese defense ministry reported a sighting of a Y-9 reconnaissance variant in the Pacific on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Japanese ministry said on Monday it was analyzing a piece of equipment attached to the undercarriage of the Y-9 variant that had not been seen before.

Military encounters between China and the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific have risen in recent years as China has grown increasingly assertive in the East and South China Seas, as well as around Taiwan.

Days before the quadrilateral exercise, the coast guards of the Philippines, United States and Japan held their first trilateral exercise off the coast of a western Philippine province.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023