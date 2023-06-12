0
Monday 12 June 2023 - 21:48

Saudi Arabia Eases Restrictions on Shiite Muslim Pilgrimage to Baqi Cemetery

Story Code : 1063575
Saudi Arabia Eases Restrictions on Shiite Muslim Pilgrimage to Baqi Cemetery
The easing of restrictions will be in effect during this year's Hajj ritual, scheduled from June 23 to July 1, as stated in a report by the IRNA news agency on Sunday.

According to the report, male pilgrims, including many Shiite Muslims from Iran, have been granted permission to visit the Baqi cemetery, also known as Jannat ul Baqi. This sacred site serves as the final resting place for several Shiite Imams and members of the household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Previously prohibited, they are now able to engage in religious prayers and recitations specific to the pilgrimage.

Although women are still subject to certain limitations, they are permitted to pay their respects to the Baqi cemetery from behind the surrounding fences.

Hajj is a significant religious obligation that must be fulfilled at least once in the lifetime of a physically capable and financially able Muslim individual.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023