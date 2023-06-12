Saudi Arabia Eases Restrictions on Shiite Muslim Pilgrimage to Baqi Cemetery

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has relaxed certain restrictions on the pilgrimage to Baqi cemetery in the city of Medina, accommodating Shiite Muslims.

The easing of restrictions will be in effect during this year's Hajj ritual, scheduled from June 23 to July 1, as stated in a report by the IRNA news agency on Sunday.According to the report, male pilgrims, including many Shiite Muslims from Iran, have been granted permission to visit the Baqi cemetery, also known as Jannat ul Baqi. This sacred site serves as the final resting place for several Shiite Imams and members of the household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).Previously prohibited, they are now able to engage in religious prayers and recitations specific to the pilgrimage.Although women are still subject to certain limitations, they are permitted to pay their respects to the Baqi cemetery from behind the surrounding fences.Hajj is a significant religious obligation that must be fulfilled at least once in the lifetime of a physically capable and financially able Muslim individual.