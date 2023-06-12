Raisi in Venezuela on First Stop of his South American Tour

Islam Times - Iranian president has arrived in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela at the official invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart in order to develop economic and political relations between the two countries.

The plane carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi landed at Caracas International Airport on Monday.Upon his arrival, the Iranian president was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American country.Within the next few hours, the president will be officially welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Venezuelan presidential palace, known as the "Miraflores Palace", and then a private meeting between the presidents and subsequent talks between the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will be held.