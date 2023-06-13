0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 09:50

Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict

Speaking to broadcaster Happy TV, Vucic expressed fears that Ukraine’s attempts to breach Russian lines – which Moscow claims have thus far completely failed – could escalate the hostilities and prompt a strong response.

“The Ukrainians have just started their offensive and it will be many times more powerful,” Vucic said, adding that “the Russian response, probably, if they have the strength, will not be weak.”

“This will cause the atmosphere to heat up,” the Serbian leader cautioned, also arguing that Russia’s destruction of Western-supplied weapons is contributing to rising tensions.

Vucic noted that Serbia had refused to join Western sanctions against Russia since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, and has firmly maintained this position ever since.

The Balkan country, which traditionally has close ties to Russia, has declared neutrality in the standoff between Moscow and Kiev. However, Vucic has said on numerous occasions that his government has come under immense pressure from the West to introduce sanctions against Russia.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have attempted to mount large-scale attacks against Russia in several sections of the front line, but to no avail, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The news of the counteroffensive was also confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed that Kiev had suffered far heavier casualties than the “classic” three-to-one ratio often expected during offensive operations.

However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has attempted to downplay the development, saying only that “counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,” while reiterating his trust in his military commanders.
