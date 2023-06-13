0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 09:58

22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident

Story Code : 1063646
Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria, the US Central Command said late on Monday.

Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility, it said in a statement.

The cause of the incident on Sunday was under investigation, although no fire was reported, said the US Central Command, which oversees US occupation forces in the Middle East.

On any given day there are at least 900 US occupation forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.
