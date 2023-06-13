22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident

Islam Times - A helicopter mishap in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the US military said.

Twenty-two US service members were injured in a helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria, the US Central Command said late on Monday.Ten service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility, it said in a statement.The cause of the incident on Sunday was under investigation, although no fire was reported, said the US Central Command, which oversees US occupation forces in the Middle East.On any given day there are at least 900 US occupation forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors.