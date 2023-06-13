Top Cmdr: Iran Achieves Deterrence Power in Regional, Global Arenas

Islam Times - Iran has achieved deterrence power in both regional and global arenas thanks to self-reliance in its defense industry, says a top commander.

Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that self-sufficiency and indigenization of defense products have made Iran reach deterrence power not only in the region but also at the global level.He also warned that the enemy tries to prevent the Iranians' victory, adding, "The more successful we become, the more desperate the enemy gets."The Leader, he asserted, wants the Iranians to use their own capabilities and capacities.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sector.Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense.