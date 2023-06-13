0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 21:06

Top Cmdr: Iran Achieves Deterrence Power in Regional, Global Arenas

Story Code : 1063758
Top Cmdr: Iran Achieves Deterrence Power in Regional, Global Arenas
Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that self-sufficiency and indigenization of defense products have made Iran reach deterrence power not only in the region but also at the global level.

He also warned that the enemy tries to prevent the Iranians' victory, adding, "The more successful we become, the more desperate the enemy gets."

The Leader, he asserted, wants the Iranians to use their own capabilities and capacities.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sector.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
13 June 2023
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
12 June 2023
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023