Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 21:17

IOF Murder Palestinian teen in Nablus raid, “Israeli” Settlers Injured in Jenin

Nine other Palestinians were injured by gunfire while trying to resist the aggression, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli army prevented ambulances from reaching the injured in the camp.

The aim of the raid, which lasted for about three hours and involved the violent besieging of a house, was to arrest the resistance fighter and commander of Nablus’ Balata Brigade, Issam al-Sallaj. IOF troops fired anti-tank missiles at Sallaj family’s home.

However, the Israeli army failed in its operation and withdrew from the camp without making any arrests. Sallaj refused to surrender despite the pressure on his family, who refused to leave their home.

The raid coincided with a shooting operation near the Rihan military checkpoint in Jenin, during which a Palestinian in a speeding car shot at an Israeli vehicle, resulting in the injury of four IOF troops and one settler, one of which is reported to be serious.

According to “Israeli” media, the shooting took place in two separate locations near the village of Yabad in Jenin, where the shooter retreated to following the operation.

IOF troops sealed off all entrances to the town, and armed clashes broke out between resistance fighters and the army in its pursuit of the shooter.

The “Israeli” entity has been waging a brutal war against the resistance in the occupied West Bank, launching almost daily raids into different cities and detaining scores of Palestinians.

However, this is not the first time the IOF fails in its operations, as it has recently launched hour-long raids into Tulkarm and the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, only to withdraw without making any successful arrests.
