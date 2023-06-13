0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 21:32

‘Israeli’ Settlers in Northern Communities Fear Lack of Shelters Amid Future War Concerns

Story Code : 1063768
“Shlomi,” a settlement occupied by some 10,000 Zionist settlers north of the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, is the largest ‘Israeli’ community to lie on occupied Palestine’s northern border.

Some of the settler units sit just a quarter-mile from the Lebanese border. Hence, the ‘Israelis’ fear this means “Shlomi” will be a sitting duck for Hezbollah's rockets in a future war. Additionally, as far as the measures taken to protect the settlers are concerning, there is still a lot to be done.

Yossi Luchi, head of “Shlomi’s” local council, considers that all settler units built in the Zionist entity since the early 90’s are required to have a protective shelter. “That is true for our new neighborhoods, but in the old parts we still have the older community shelters and those at the bottom of buildings.”

Ironically, the same shelters used to protect the settlers from Katyusha rockets fired by Palestinians in Lebanon during fighting in the 1970’s, are now expected to shield settlers from Hezbollah's modern missile arsenal.

“Back then, we were young and could all run downstairs. Now, most of the people here are old, some are ill. How can we expect them to run downstairs in five seconds,” says Yardena, a lifelong settler of “Shlomi.”

Settlers of the area understand they have to rely on something else to survive.

“A war with Hezbollah may take 30 to 45 days of fighting with constant rocket fire. We can’t expect people to sit in a shelter for such a long period,” says Luchi.

Unlike past wars that saw dozens of Katyusha rockets fired over a period of days, a future war could see hundreds or even thousands of rockets fired every day.

With an alert time of only five seconds, sometimes even less, the only way for people here to be relatively safe is for every settler unit in “Shlomi” to have a shelter room.

There are roughly 1,000 settler units lacking that fortification. Settlers were promised many times they would be provided. Now, they’re no longer expecting anything.

“Every government says they will take care of this, but they never do. Even if this government says it will do it, by the time it begins doing it, the government will be out,” Yardena said.
