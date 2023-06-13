0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 23:12

China Says US Eagerness to Engage Is An 'Illusion'

Story Code : 1063774
China Says US Eagerness to Engage Is An
While not yet announced by the State Department, a US official has said Blinken will be in China for talks on June 18, Reuters reported.

The lead up to the high-level, high-stakes visit has been marred by fresh US claims of Chinese spying and scathing Chinese attacks on Washington's sincerity to improve badly frayed bilateral ties.

Blinken, in February, cancelled a visit to Beijing after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew across the United States. Days ahead of his trip this week, US officials, including Blinken himself, said China had been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence gathering facilities there in 2019, claims that Beijing and Havana rejected as false.

On Monday, Blinken said China's efforts in Cuba were part of a global effort by Beijing to expand its presence overseas, and US actions to address this since President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021 have produced "results", without specifying what those results were.

"Every time they say they want to meet, the United States would play a role and create the false illusion that it is eager to communicate while at the same time repeatedly testing and provoking China's fundamental principles," Yuyuan Tantian, a social media user affiliated with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, wrote in an online article on Tuesday.

The balloon incident at the beginning of the year was a "farce", and a request by the US defense secretary to meet with his Chinese counterpart earlier this month which was rejected was nothing by a "carefully crafted" performance, it said.

Underscoring the negative mood around the Blinken visit, a man on Tuesday sprayed painted anti-American graffiti on the wall and a gate of the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong.

Local TV footage showed the word "hegemony" in English and the words "double standards" in simplified Chinese characters, which are used in mainland China as opposed to the traditional script common in the Chinese-ruled city.

"Since the US has repeatedly emphasised the need to strengthen high-level communication with China, whether Blinken will visit China is a litmus test of US sincerity and political manoeuvring ability," Chinese state tabloid Global Times wrote in an editorial on Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
13 June 2023
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
12 June 2023
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
Divide Between Religious and Secular “Israelis” Heats Up Under Netanyahu’s Rule
12 June 2023
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
China, Arab Countries Sign 30 Agreements Worth Almost $10 bln
12 June 2023
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
N. Korean Leader Expresses Support for Russia
12 June 2023
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
New Charade; US Accuses Iran of Providing Russia with Drones
By Sadegh Fereyounabadi
11 June 2023
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
Arab Parliament Calls for Support for Security, Stability, Sovereignty of Syria
11 June 2023
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians
China Reaffirms Support for Palestinians' Cause
11 June 2023
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
Trump Vows to Stay in Race Even If Convicted
11 June 2023
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
10 June 2023