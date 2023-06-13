0
Tuesday 13 June 2023 - 23:13

Soleimani's Bust Will be Installed in Caracas: Maduro

Story Code : 1063775
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, paid tribute to General Qasem Soleimani and said that his bust will soon be presented and installed in the Simón Bolívar Mausoleum in Caracas.

 It was on January 3, 2020, at 01:20 in the morning when Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, authorized by the former US President Donald Trump.
