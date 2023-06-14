US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons

Islam Times - The United States announced a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine, in defiance of repeated warnings by Russia.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that the package will include munitions for aerial systems, ammunition and vehicles.The announcement came as Russia released new video footage showing captured German-made Leopard tanks and US Bradley vehicles in Ukraine being inspected by Russian troops.This is the 40th aid package being rushed to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, by which the President of the United States can legally authorize the shipment of military equipment and services from US stocks without gaining congressional approval in response to an emergency.This comes days after the Pentagon announced that it will provide an additional $2.1 billion in weapons aid for Ukraine.The Pentagon announced on Friday the new package of long-term military assistance will include aerial systems and munitions for laser-guided rockets, an undisclosed amount of artillery rounds, and funding for training and maintenance support.Washington has provided about $38 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its special military operation in late February 2022.Despite Washington’s continued military support to Kiev since then, the Biden administration has been clear that there will be no US combat forces fighting against the Russians in Ukraine.Russian officials have repeatedly announced that flooding Ukraine with weapons will only increase the destruction.Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns about the haphazard military shipments to Ukraine.Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Washington’s military aid to Ukraine was a US-led “proxy war” against Russia.She said the Ukraine war had placed a heavy financial burden on the shoulders of Americans, who were already grappling with poverty.