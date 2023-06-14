0
Wednesday 14 June 2023 - 23:15

Saudi’s MBS Heads to France to Meet Macron

Story Code : 1063962
Saudi’s MBS Heads to France to Meet Macron
Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler will also take part in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris next week. The 37-year-old prince will attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030.

The oil-rich Gulf state has close ties with France. In December 2021, Macron became one of the first Western leaders to meet MBS in Saudi Arabia after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.

Earlier in February, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Macron in Paris and discussed, among other topics, the possible normalization with Saudi Arabia. Last week, US Secretary of State during his three-day visit to the Gulf state also reportedly brought up this topic during his meeting with the crown prince.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
14 June 2023
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
13 June 2023
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
13 June 2023
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
12 June 2023