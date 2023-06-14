0
New Impeachment Motion Brought Against Joe Biden

New Impeachment Motion Brought Against Joe Biden
The motion, filed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, charges Biden with abuse of power and dereliction of duty in “presiding over an executive branch that has continually, overtly, and consistently refused to enforce the Nation’s immigration laws and secure the southern border.”

Boebert told Fox News that she encouraged her party, which currently has a majority in the House of Representatives, to act on the allegations but that she was willing to move forward on her own.

“If the committees and/or leadership does not step up and actually do something about the president’s failure … then I will call my legislation, my articles of impeachment for a privileged motion,” Boebert told the network.

The lawmaker sought to impeach Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 over the administration’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and ultimate withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Another Republican legislator, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, also seeks to have Biden removed from office and announced her own charges against the president last month.

Both congresswomen described the influx of illegal immigrants entering the US via Mexico as an “invasion.” They complained about the practice of releasing aliens on American soil pending a court hearing of their cases and linked a perceived lack of border control with the surge in fentanyl overdoses.

On Monday, Republican Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles introduced another motion to impeach the Democratic leader. Ogles alleges that Biden has “weaponized” the executive branch to protect “the business and influence peddling schemes” of his family from public scrutiny.
