Wednesday 14 June 2023 - 23:44

Parliament: Russian MP Wounded in Ukraine Conflict

The statement came in response to claims by pro-Ukrainian social media on Wednesday that the MP had been killed. 

The State Duma, in which Delimkhanov holds a seat representing his native region, did not immediately disclose the circumstances of his injury or his present condition.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian political commentator Kirill Sazonov claimed in a Facebook post that Ukrainian commandos had ambushed Delimkhanov’s motorcade in Zaporozhye Region. It was claimed that the attack had involved artillery shelling and led to numerous casualties.
