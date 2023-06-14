Parliament: Russian MP Wounded in Ukraine Conflict

Islam Times - Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov has been wounded during the fighting with Ukraine, Russian media have reported, citing the press service of the lower chamber of the national parliament. Delimkhanov hails from Chechnya and is a close associate of Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the southern region.

The statement came in response to claims by pro-Ukrainian social media on Wednesday that the MP had been killed.The State Duma, in which Delimkhanov holds a seat representing his native region, did not immediately disclose the circumstances of his injury or his present condition.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian political commentator Kirill Sazonov claimed in a Facebook post that Ukrainian commandos had ambushed Delimkhanov’s motorcade in Zaporozhye Region. It was claimed that the attack had involved artillery shelling and led to numerous casualties.