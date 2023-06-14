Parliament: Russian MP Wounded in Ukraine Conflict
Story Code : 1063971
The statement came in response to claims by pro-Ukrainian social media on Wednesday that the MP had been killed.
The State Duma, in which Delimkhanov holds a seat representing his native region, did not immediately disclose the circumstances of his injury or his present condition.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian political commentator Kirill Sazonov claimed in a Facebook post that Ukrainian commandos had ambushed Delimkhanov’s motorcade in Zaporozhye Region. It was claimed that the attack had involved artillery shelling and led to numerous casualties.