IRGC Holds Military Drills West of Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Ground Force staged a military drill in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan, one of whose purposes is to cleanse the mountainous areas in Sarvabad city of the forces affiliated with anti-Revolution groups.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the war game on Wednesday, Commander of the IRGC's “Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base” affirmed that the Kusalan heights in Sarvabad city of Kurdistan Province have been totally cleansed of the elements linked with the anti-Revolution hostile groups.Denouncing the anti-Revolution forces for upsetting security in the region, General Mohammad Taqi Osanlou said the “IRGC servicemen have cleansed the area while the remaining hostile elements hiding in the zone are being removed.”The general further noted that the anti-Revolution elements had been harassing local residents and upsetting the security of the region which has a pristine nature and is suitable for livestock raising.The commander added that restoration of security to the region would help restore calm and allow the local people to resume their economic activities without the presence of terrorists.