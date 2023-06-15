0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 00:10

President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders

Story Code : 1063977
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
During the Wednesday meeting, Xi said this partnership will mark a new stage in their relations that will build on their past achievements and open up new prospects for the future.

China will work with Palestine to enhance their friendship and cooperation in all fields, he said, emphasizing that the two states are good friends and good partners who trust and support each other.

He said China has always firmly supported the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights.

"Facing unprecedented changes in the world and the new developments in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine, and work for a comprehensive, just, and durable solution of the Palestinian question at an early date," Xi said.

Xi also told Abbas that China is willing to play a positive role to help the Palestinians achieve internal reconciliation and resume talks with the Israeli regime, according to Chinese media reports.

According to Xi, the fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with al-Quds as its capital," Chinese state media reported, referring to the so-called two-state solution for the Palestine conflict.

Xi also reiterated Chinese support for the Palestinian Authority becoming a full member of the United Nations, and said Beijing would continue to stand up for the Palestinian side in multilateral forums.

He added that the international community should provide more development assistance and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

The two presidents also signed several bilateral documents, including an economic and technological cooperation agreement.

Abbas arrived in Beijing on Monday for a three-day visit to meet with top Chinese leaders including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

Beijing has recently positioned itself as a mediator in the Middle East, brokering the restoration of ties in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Palestinian and Israeli officials that his country was ready to help negotiations based on the two-state solution.

Abbas and Xi also met on December 8, 2022, in Riyadh, where the two held talks on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit. The Chinese president said at the time Beijing would continue supporting the Palestinian cause. 

“No matter how the international and regional situation may change, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people and will always stand with them,” Xi said then.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
14 June 2023
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
13 June 2023
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
Iran, Venezuela Sign 19 Cooperation Agreements, Will Boost Bilateral Trade to $20bn
13 June 2023
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
Hezbollah Warns ’Israel’: If You Make A Mistake, We’ll Enter Galilee
12 June 2023