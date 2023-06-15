0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 00:12

Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position

Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Ziad Al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his entourage in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon. 

Emphasizing that achieving great goals will require risk-taking, the Leader said, “Today, by the grace of God, the strength and prestige of the Palestinian resistance groups and Islamic Jihad has increased day by day and the regime's failure in the recent 5-day battle showed that.”

“The Islamic Jihad of Palestine came out successful from the test it gave in the recent Gaza battle," he continued.

"Now the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to seventy years ago and the regime leaders are right to be worried about not seeing the existence of the regime in its eighty years anniversary," he added,

Emphasizing that the Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian resistance groups have found out that the key to achieving victory in the battle against the Zionist regime is resistance,  Ayatollah Khamenei added, “The growing power of the resistance groups in the West Bank is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees, and this path must continue.”

Appreciating and attaching great importance to the action of the Palestinian groups in maintaining unity in the political field and on the battlefield, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed the continuation of Iran's support to the Palestinian people and their armed struggle.

Ziad Al-Nakhalah, for his part, appreciated Iran's constant support for the Palestinian people and their struggles. 

He gave a report on the recent developments in occupied Palestine, especially the Zionist regime's failure in the recent 5-day battle in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank as well as the superior hand of the resistance groups in that region. 

“Islamic Jihad came out of the war in Gaza with pride and we hope to see the final victory and the liberation of Holy Quds soon”,  the Islamic Jihad chief underscored.
