Thursday 15 June 2023 - 12:54

Saudi FM Due in Iran on Saturday

Story Code : 1064076
The top Saudi diplomat and his delegation will visit Tehran on June 17 to hold a series of talks with Iranian officials.

Sources had reported earlier that the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will reopen during the ministerial visit to Iran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held a meeting in South Africa in early June to weigh plans for the full restoration of relations and broaden regional and economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions after seven years of estrangement.
