Thursday 15 June 2023 - 12:55

China’s PM To Visit Germany, France

China’s PM To Visit Germany, France
Li will “take part in the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations, and also pay an official visit to France,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated.

“At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government,” he will also participate in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact while in France, Wang added.

The goal of the summit, which is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is to “bring together private and public financing where it is most needed by people and the planet,” such as in the fight against poverty and climate change, as well as the preservation of biodiversity, as per the Elysee.

Li will be making his first international trip since being named premier in March.

His visit to Germany comes only days after a paper published by Chancellor Scholz's coalition on Wednesday criticized China for placing global security and regional stability "under increasing pressure" and for ignoring human rights.

Asked what message the document sent to Beijing, Scholz told a press conference that “the point is that China will continue to grow economically and that China's integration into world trade and world economic relations should not be impaired.”

“But at the same time, the security issues that arise for us must be taken into account,” he said, stressing that Germany “doesn't want decoupling, we want de-risking.”

 
