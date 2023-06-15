0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 13:01

Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze

Story Code : 1064083
Speaking to the Gaza-based al-Aqsa TV, the senior Hamas official warned of a regional conflagration as a result of “Israel’s” illegal settlement construction activities and expulsion of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

“The fascist Zionist regime is trying to target Al-Quds and the West Bank, and today we are witnessing the intensification of its settlement activities in these areas,” Al-Arouri said.

He further underlined that “The strategy of the current extremist regime will set the entire region on fire. The ruling Zionist regime has plans to evict Palestinians from the West Bank.”

On Monday, the US-based news website Axios reported that Tel Aviv had informed Washington it planned to build 4,000 new units in several existing West Bank settlements.

If constructed, the “Israeli” settlement would effectively divide the West Bank in two, isolating East al-Quds [Jerusalem] from Palestinian communities and forcing Palestinians to make even lengthier detours to travel from one place to another while allowing for settlements to expand.

In response, Al-Arouri highlighted that the Palestinian nation is paying the price for Netanyahu’s extremist and radical efforts to maintain his ruling coalition.

Referring to the “Israeli” onslaught on the Gaza Strip on May 9-13, the Hamas official said Netanyahu committed the crime against Gaza and assassinated resistance commanders along with their families in a bid to improve his image in the Zionist society.

“The existence of the Zionist regime poses a danger to the entire region,” he noted, adding that Tel Aviv “seeks to explode the situation in the region through its criminal plans and policies.”
