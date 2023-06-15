0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 21:12

Putin Lauds Xi’s Efforts to Strengthen Relationship between Moscow, Beijing

Hailing Xi on his 70th birthday, Putin said, "It’s difficult to overestimate the efforts you have been making for years to foster the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries," according to his message of greetings, published on the Kremlin website.
 
"Your visit to Russia in March gave a powerful impetus to the mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas," Putin added, TASS reported.
 
The Russian president emphasized that he expected the constructive dialogue between the two countries and their "close cooperation on pressing issues facing the bilateral, regional and international agenda to continue for the sake of the Russian and Chinese peoples."
 
The Chinese leader has called Putin his closest and trustworthy friend among his foreign counterparts. He has also underlined that he cherishes these friendly ties.
 
Putin and Xi last met in March, when the Chinese leader visited Moscow. The two leaders held extensive negotiations that were attended by the media.
 
Overall, Xi has visited Russia nine times during his tenure as President of the People’s Republic of China.
