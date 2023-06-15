0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 21:24

Australia Terminates Russia’s Lease on New Embassy, Citing “National Security” Risk

Story Code : 1064181
Australia Terminates Russia’s Lease on New Embassy, Citing “National Security” Risk
Lawmakers in Australia's House and Senate passed the bill mere hours after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference where he stood shoulder to shoulder with opposition leader Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil.
 
"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House. We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese said.
 
"To be clear, today's decision is one taken in the national security interests of Australia."
 
Russia entered into an agreement with Australia's National Capital Authority to lease a block of land in Yarralumla in 2008, but following years of in activity the government terminated the lease in August 2022, sparking litigation from Moscow.
 
Albanese introduced the special legislation Thursday after a federal court last month ruled the government's eviction notice invalid.
 
The prime minister told reporters that the security advice the government received concerned the construction of the embassy, its location and "about the capability that would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House."
 
"That is why we are taking this action," he said.
 
The legislation does not affect Russia's embassy in Griffith, which is located about 1.5 miles away from Parliament House, nor Australia's diplomatic presence in Moscow, he added.
 
"This is not about changing that, this is about the specific risk presented by this site, and that is why we are taking this action," he said.
 
Russia has yet to respond.
 
O'Neil told reporters during the press conference that the decision has been made that the land in question will not be used for any diplomatic office and that what its future holds will be announced later.
 
Australia is among nations standing behind Ukraine and arming it against Russia's special military operation.
 
The government has also hit more than 1,000 people and entities with sanctions on accusations of supporting Russia's war and have imposed trade restrictions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
14 June 2023
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
13 June 2023
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023