0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 21:26

EU Lawmakers Lay Groundwork for Historic Regulation of Risky AI

Story Code : 1064182
EU Lawmakers Lay Groundwork for Historic Regulation of Risky AI
It massively curtails generative AI, requiring content created by systems like ChatGPT to be labelled, and requiring AI makers to reveal more about the data used to create their programs.
 
The legislation would classify AI systems according to four levels of risk, ranging from minimal to unacceptable.
 
It sets new limits on “high-risk” AI, such as systems with the potential to influence voters in elections, and would ban AI posing an “unacceptable risk”, such as predictive policing tools and social scoring systems that can judge people based on their behavior or appearance.
 
The bill is the most far-reaching attempt so far to address the potentially harmful effects of artificial intelligence, offering a potential model for policymakers seeking to regulate the rapidly developing technology.
 
It aims to protect civil rights and safeguard against AI threats to health and safety, while also putting Brussels on a collision course with US tech companies who are investing billions in the technology.
 
Violations will draw fines of up to €30 million, or 6 percent of a company's annual global revenue, which in the case of tech companies like Google and Microsoft could amount to billions.
 
The bloc's new AI laws, which still need final approval from member states and parliamentarians, will likely not kick in until 2025 – after next year's key European Parliament elections.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
14 June 2023
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
13 June 2023
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023