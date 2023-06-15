0
Thursday 15 June 2023 - 21:28

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines

Story Code : 1064183
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines
No casualties or major damage were reported after the quake, which struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometers [6.21 miles] and was felt in nearby provinces, the Philippine seismology agency said.
 
Operations of the three elevated railway lines in Manila were stopped due to the earthquake, the transport ministry said.
 
"Railways and airports had suspension in operations. So far, no report of major effect of the quake and we hope it remains this way," Civil defense spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, told GMA news channel.
 
Ceiling lights were seen shaking at a hotel in one of Manila's business districts where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was speaking to reporters after attending an international trade forum, according to a Reuters witness.
 
Peter Oliver Palacio, mayor of Calatagan, a town just 5km from the epicenter, told DZMM radio the quake was dizzying and added the town's engineering department had been instructed to check for damage.
 
The seismology agency initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, but later revised it to 6.3. It said it expects damage and aftershocks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
US Will Give Ukraine $325 Million Worth of Weapons
14 June 2023
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
US Targets China-Linked Flight School
13 June 2023
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
22 US Troops Wounded in Syria Helicopter Accident
13 June 2023
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
Serbia Warns of Escalation in Ukraine Conflict
13 June 2023