Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons Only for Defense: Foreign Ministry

Islam Times - Russia’s hypothetical use of nuclear weapons may happen exclusively in extraordinary circumstances and will be possible only for defensive purposes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

Zakharova pointed out that Moscow was fully committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

“There can be no winners in it. It must never be unleashed. We consistently call on all other parties to the joint statement of the leaders of the five nuclear states on the prevention of nuclear war and the inadmissibility of an arms race to adhere to these postulates,” Zakharova stressed.

At the same time, she did not rule out that Russia’s decision to suspend the strategic arms reduction treaty (New START) could be reversible.

“In this case, yes, only if Washington shows the political will and exerts efforts to ease tensions and de-escalate and create conditions for the resumption of the full functioning of the treaty,” Zakharova added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 21 that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START, but not withdrawing from it altogether. He stressed though that before it could get back to discussing the further operation of the treaty Russia wished to realize how this document would take into account the arsenals not only of the United States, but also of other NATO nuclear powers – Britain and France. On March 1, Putin signed a law suspending Russia’s participation in New START.

“Russia’s nuclear deterrence policy is strictly defensive. The hypothetical use of nuclear weapons is clearly limited by extraordinary circumstances within the framework of strictly defensive purposes,” she said.