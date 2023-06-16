0
Friday 16 June 2023 - 11:26

Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals

Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
The memoranda of understanding [MoUs] were signed on Thursday during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s state visit to Cuba.

The MoUs were focused on judicial issues, political cooperation as well as on customs and information technology, according to a report by Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Along with Raisi, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel watched on as ministers and senior officials of Iran and Cuba signed the deals in the Palace of the Revolution in the Cuban capital Havana.

The agreements came less than a day after Raisi’s delegation signed three similar cooperation deals with officials in Nicaragua.

Those agreements were in the fields of judicial cooperation, trade and supply of medical equipment, said the IRNA.

Unconfirmed reports by Iranian media outlets suggested Iran had secured tens of billions worth of economic and trade deals during Raisi’s four-day tour of Latin America where he has visited Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

The tour is part of Iran’s efforts to diversify its trade partners and to join ranks with countries that have been targeted by foreign sanctions.

Raisi had said before leaving Tehran for Latin America earlier this week that Iran views relations with independent countries of the region as “strategic”.
