0
Friday 16 June 2023 - 11:41

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops

Story Code : 1064254
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Speaking to NBC News, the leader said Ukrainian troops “are facing very tough resistance” and claimed that “for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine… actually means losing the war.”

Despite the apparent difficulties, Zelensky attempted to put an optimistic spin on the battlefield situation, describing the news from the front line as “generally positive, but it’s very difficult.”

The Ukrainian president also reiterated calls for supplies of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, arguing that deliveries are being hindered by bureaucracy.

“We are losing time, we are losing people, and, the most important thing, we are losing our advantage,” Zelensky said, insisting that without Ukraine being given modern Western aircraft, “Russia is controlling the air.”

Zelensky’s remarks came as the Washington Post cited officials in Kiev as saying that Ukraine was reluctant to delay its attacks on Russia. According to the outlet, Ukraine wants to demonstrate real battlefield progress before the winter, in order to assure its Western backers that it can prevail.

However, the Post’s sources warned that offensive action would result in heavy losses in personnel and equipment, which they claimed would be exacerbated by the lack of Western-made jets and long-range artillery needed to attack Russian targets far from the front line.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale offensive on June 4, repeatedly attempting to breach Russian lines in several sections of the front. Their efforts have been to no avail, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. On Wednesday, Moscow estimated Ukrainian frontline losses to be 7,500 soldiers killed or wounded since the start of the offensive.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also claimed that Ukraine was “taking heavy casualties,” which he said were greater than Russia’s by a factor of ten. He claimed that Kiev had failed to gain any ground and had lost up to 30% of its Western-supplied equipment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
Lebanese MPs Set For 12th Attempt to Elect A President
14 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
‘Israeli’ Aggression Targets Syrian Capital, One Soldier ’Seriously Injured’
14 June 2023
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
Russia: US Using Ukraine as “Iron Baton”
14 June 2023