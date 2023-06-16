Cyclone Biparjoy Slows Down after Making Landfall in India

Islam Times - A few hours after making landfall in India’s Gujarat, the wind speed of Cyclone Biparjoy has decreased to an average of 78 kilometers per hour, officials in the Indian state said.

Heavy rains, strong winds and high tides on Thursday hit India’s Gujarat coast and in neighboring Pakistan with the two nations evacuating more than 180,000 people to safety before the cyclone made landfall.Biparjoy, which means “disaster” or “calamity” in the Bengali language, was centered in the Arabian Sea 30 km off Jakhau port in the western Indian state close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said.Classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five, Biparjoy was expected to flatten temporary thatched homes in its way and damage standing crops, plantations and public infrastructure.The weather office has cautioned that there may be disruptions to the railway network. Tidal waves in the Arabian Sea could rise as high as two to three meters, which could inundate low-lying coastal areas, Al Jazeera reported.More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in Gujarat and moved to shelters, the state government said.In Pakistan, where authorities said evacuations have been completed, about 82,000 people were moved from high-risk coastal areas.A 2021 study found that the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea had increased significantly between 1982 and 2019.