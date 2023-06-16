0
Friday 16 June 2023 - 22:42

Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds

Story Code : 1064360
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
The agreement concerned a disputed land plot in west Al-Quds, which the occupation municipality agreed would officially belong to Russia.
 
“On May 18, the Russian Federation and the municipality of Jerusalem, with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Foreign Ministry of Israel, signed a settlement agreement and its protocol on clarifying the boundaries and area of the Russian land plot in West Jerusalem,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement said.
 
“We proceed from the assumption that the said land property will be used, in particular, for the construction of a complex of buildings and structures used for the needs of the branch office of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Israel. We believe that this step fully serves the interests of further strengthening friendly multifaceted relations between Russia and Israel, as well as goes in line with our country’s unchanging course towards a fair Middle East settlement,” the statement underlined.
 
Earlier on Friday, Israel Hayom reported that the Russian embassy branch office is expected to open within five years, although could be postponed to 10. It added that the new office will provide consular services and will include diplomatic residences, meaning that its status would be higher than a consulate.
 
Earlier in May, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that Hungary would become the first European Union state to move its embassy to Jerusalem, effectively recognizing the holy city as Israel’s capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023