Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds

Islam Times - Russia will build its embassy’s branch office in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as part of a deal with occupation authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

“On May 18, the Russian Federation and the municipality of Jerusalem, with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Foreign Ministry of Israel, signed a settlement agreement and its protocol on clarifying the boundaries and area of the Russian land plot in West Jerusalem,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

“We proceed from the assumption that the said land property will be used, in particular, for the construction of a complex of buildings and structures used for the needs of the branch office of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Israel. We believe that this step fully serves the interests of further strengthening friendly multifaceted relations between Russia and Israel, as well as goes in line with our country’s unchanging course towards a fair Middle East settlement,” the statement underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Israel Hayom reported that the Russian embassy branch office is expected to open within five years, although could be postponed to 10. It added that the new office will provide consular services and will include diplomatic residences, meaning that its status would be higher than a consulate.

Earlier in May, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that Hungary would become the first European Union state to move its embassy to Jerusalem, effectively recognizing the holy city as Israel’s capital.

The agreement concerned a disputed land plot in west Al-Quds, which the occupation municipality agreed would officially belong to Russia.