0
Friday 16 June 2023 - 22:47

‘Very Unlikely’ to Strike Russia-Ukraine Nuclear Safety Deal: IAEA’s Grossi

Story Code : 1064362
‘Very Unlikely’ to Strike Russia-Ukraine Nuclear Safety Deal: IAEA’s Grossi
“Reaching a written agreement would be unrealistic at this stage because – as we know, there are no peace or ceasefire negotiations between the parties,” Grossi was quoted as saying by TASS after arriving on Thursday at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is located dangerously close to the front line.
 
The IAEA team inspected the facility 10 days after the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam collapsed, causing a reservoir used to cool the plant’s reactors to be drained. Grossi said that the water level at the cooling pond was sufficient to keep the facility operational for the time being.
 
“On the one hand, we can see that the situation is serious, the consequences [of the dam’s destruction] are there, and they are real,” Grossi told reporters. “At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilize the situation.”
 
Grossi added that inspectors would monitor the developments on the ground “to help prevent a nuclear accident.”
 
Five out of the plant’s six reactors have been shut down, while the remaining unit is producing a low level of power to maintain the facility’s functionality.
 
Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant. They have also blamed one another for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week, which caused flooding and prompted evacuations of civilians on both sides of the front line.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023