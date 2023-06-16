Dozens of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - Dozens of thousands of worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds, challenging all the barriers installed by the Israeli enemy.

They said that as the villagers headed to their farmland in the village, they were shocked to find out that dozens of armed settlers, under army protection, barged their way into the area.

The settlers opened live ammunition and fired barrages of bombs towards the villagers, but there was not any injury.

Scores of Palestinians rallied today in the village of Saffa, to the west of Ramallah, in protest of Israeli plans to confiscate large swathes of Palestinian lands in the village in favor of the construction of an industrial complex for Israeli settlers, according to local sources.



Haaretz paper cited a CNBC report which highlighted that some Zionist soldiers allowed the settlers to burn Hawara town, Nablus, on February 26, 2023.

According to the report, the Zionist soldiers did not try to prevent the soldiers from storming Hawara.

Meanwhile, Ynet mentioned that the Zionist army is preparing for a military campaign in the occupied West Bank, adding that the heads of the settlements support this choice due to the losses inflicted upon the Zionists by the Palestinian resistance.

Armed Israeli settlers assaulted and opened fire at Palestinians in the Ein Samia village, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to local sources.