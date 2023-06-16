Report: Migrants at Austria, France Particularly at Risk of Poverty

Islam Times - Migrants in Austria and France are particularly at risk of poverty, found a study released by an intergovernmental organization.

However, the report also saw progress as perceived discrimination has declined in Austria and Germany.

It said "considerable progress" was made, especially in integrating immigrants into the Austrian labor market.

The problem remains that many migrants have to perform work that is below their qualifications, and the living conditions of migrants remain a cause for concern as no significant improvements are made, according to further details from the OECD integration study.

For example, more than one-sixth of immigrants live in overcrowded housing in the EU and OECD member countries, a 70% higher rate than among the native-born.

The study also found that in most countries, the poverty rate of children from immigrant households is at least 50% higher than that of their peers from native-born households.

Austria and France have the worst score in the livelihood of immigrants, who are four times more likely to be poor than the native population, revealed the study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Anadolu news agency reported.