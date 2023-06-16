0
Friday 16 June 2023 - 23:38

Report: Migrants at Austria, France Particularly at Risk of Poverty

Story Code : 1064366
Report: Migrants at Austria, France Particularly at Risk of Poverty
Austria and France have the worst score in the livelihood of immigrants, who are four times more likely to be poor than the native population, revealed the study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Anadolu news agency reported.
 
However, the report also saw progress as perceived discrimination has declined in Austria and Germany.
 
It said "considerable progress" was made, especially in integrating immigrants into the Austrian labor market.
 
The problem remains that many migrants have to perform work that is below their qualifications, and the living conditions of migrants remain a cause for concern as no significant improvements are made, according to further details from the OECD integration study.
 
For example, more than one-sixth of immigrants live in overcrowded housing in the EU and OECD member countries, a 70% higher rate than among the native-born.
 
The study also found that in most countries, the poverty rate of children from immigrant households is at least 50% higher than that of their peers from native-born households.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionist Israeli Regime Desperate, in Defensive Position
15 June 2023
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
President Xi: China Backs Independent Palestine Based on 1967 Borders
15 June 2023
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
Putin Says Ukraine Acts Like ’Terrorist State,’ Vows to Counter Its Plots
14 June 2023
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
Lebanon Parliament Fails to Elect a President for 12th Time
14 June 2023