Friday 16 June 2023 - 23:46

Iran Security Forces Dismantle Armed Team in SE

Brigadier General Doostali Jalilian told reporters on Friday that a team of armed gangs in a Peugeot vehicle filled with ammunition and weapons had plotted to carry out acts of sabotage in the country.
 
Through cooperation of different security forces including intelligence, Law Enforcement and IRGC, the team had been identified since the very beginning of their activities, the Sistan and BaluchestannLaw Enfircement (Police) commander said.
 
He added that the members of the armed team, who were traveling in a Peugeot car without a plate in one of the areas of Hamon city, were identified by the security forces this morning and engaged in an armed conflict with the security forces and then they fled towards the villages in the suburbs of Hamon city.
 
He added that the team were surrounded by security forces in a village in Hamoun County and during the operation, two of their members were killed on the scene while four of their other members were detained by the security forces in the surrounding areas of that village. 
 
The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander added that a Basiji voluntary member was martyred in the clashes with the armed team while two other Basij forces were wounded and admitted to hospital.
 
Brigadier General Jalilian further said that a lot of weapons and ammunition was confiscated from the armed team and the four detained individuals have been put under introgation. 
