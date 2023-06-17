0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 10:00

Uganda: 25 Killed in Terrorist School Attack

Story Code : 1064427
A further eight people remain in a critical condition after the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe.

Police say the attack on Friday was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] - a Ugandan group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

Soldiers are pursuing the group who fled towards Virunga National park in the DRC, police added.

“So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” national police spokesperson Fred Enaga said in a statement on Saturday.

A dormitory at the school was burnt and a food store was looted during Friday night’s attack.

The attack on the school, located less than two kilometers [1.25 miles] from Uganda’s border with the DRC, is the first such attack on a Ugandan school for many years.

ADF rebels have been operating from inside the DRC for the past two decades.
