0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 10:15

“Israel” Attacks Anti-settlement Protesters in West Bank

Story Code : 1064432
“Israel” Attacks Anti-settlement Protesters in West Bank
Clashes ensued after the forces attacked the protesters in the village of Beit 'Amra, which is located 12 kilometers southwest of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), in the southern West Bank on Friday.

The troops targeted the demonstrators with rubber-coated steel bullets, teargas canisters, and sound grenades.

Dozens of Palestinians suffered injuries, including suffocation, during the standoff.

The “Israeli” entity has built over 230 settlements since its 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East Al-Quds. The settlements house more than 600,000 “Israeli” settlers.

Earlier in June, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] strongly condemned the entity’s plans to build new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging international action to stop such schemes.

The ministers rejected the entity’s efforts to annex the settlements or impose its sovereignty over them, saying such efforts were against the resolutions adopted by international organizations, most notably the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The resolution, which was adopted in December 2016, describes “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds as “a flagrant violation under international law.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
Some Countries’ Peace Proposals on Ukraine Contain ‘Ideas That Could Work’: Zakharova
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
George Soros’ Hand Extends to Lebanon: Roaming Freely to Control
17 June 2023
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
Mali: UN Troops Must Leave
17 June 2023
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
Khashoggi’s Widow Sues “Israeli” NSO
17 June 2023
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
Kissinger: US and China “On Precipice” of Conflict
16 June 2023
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
Iran’s Power Show-off in the US Backyard
16 June 2023
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
Russia to Build Embassy Branch in Al-Quds
16 June 2023
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Kiev “Facing Tough Resistance” from Russian Troops
16 June 2023
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
US Nuke Submarine Arrives at S Korean Port
16 June 2023
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
Pentagon Leak Suspect Indicted
16 June 2023
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
Iran, Cuba Sign 6 Major Cooperation Deals
16 June 2023
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
Hamas: Bibi’s Settling Policies to Set Entire Region Ablaze
15 June 2023
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
BBC: Ukraine Considered Destroying All Bridges around Kiev
15 June 2023