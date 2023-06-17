Biden Ends Gun Control Speech with Perplexing 'God Save the Queen' Remark

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden concluded his speech on gun control at the University of Hartford by uttering the phrase "God save the Queen, man," leaving listeners perplexed.

The incident occurred alongside Biden's warning to the audience about potential liability for car thefts. Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News, reporting on the confusion, stated, "Several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea."Deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton later commented that Biden was addressing someone in the crowd, offering no further clarification. "God Save the Queen" was the British national anthem during Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. However, her passing in September resulted in the return of the anthem and royalist motto to "God Save the King" under her son, Charles III.The enigmatic remark evoked memories of Biden's previous inquiry about the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) last September, despite having publicly mourned her death and offered condolences to her family. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when questioned about the president's mental acuity at the time, asserted that Biden mentioned the congresswoman because she was "top of mind."During the speech, Biden focused on advocating for new laws banning certain firearms and holding gun owners accountable for unsafe weapon storage. He highlighted the concept of liability by stating, "If any one of you drove up to the parking lot here today, got out of your car, left a key in your car, and a kid comes along... takes it on a joyride and kills someone — guess what? You're liable... Why should that not be the case if you don't lock your weapon?"Contrary to Biden's argument, the insurance-focused Claims Journal notes that the majority of states follow the common law rule where vehicle owners are not held responsible for damages resulting from theft-related accidents. However, some states and cities have laws prohibiting owners from leaving keys in unlocked vehicles, which may result in liability depending on the circumstances.Biden's unconventional sign-off came after a series of light-hearted attempts at humor during the speech. As he neared the end, he engaged the crowd by discussing the weather forecast and offering to stay for photos if rain was not expected. Biden playfully referenced a line from a John Wayne movie, saying, "Don't make me a dog-face lying pony soldier," before participating in the photo session. Later that day, he attended a fundraiser in Tony Greenwich.