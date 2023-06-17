0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 20:54

Situation at Iran-Afghanistan Border Normal: Minister

Story Code : 1064572
Vahidi said on Saturday that tranquility prevails along the common border with Afghanistan following a recent fatal clash in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The Iranian minister noted that the Taliban have been acquainted with the issues going on along the border, and the situation at the frontier has become normal and cross-border travels are underway.

The borders of Iran are secure although the terrorists are attempting to abuse those regions, the minister added, warning that the hostile plots will not go unanswered.

Vahidi said the rulers of Afghanistan have been reminded that they must inform their forces about the rules at the border and take care of their activities, stressing that the Iranian border guards are protecting the national interests vigorously and won’t allow anybody to violate the territorial integrity of Iran.

Two Iranian border guards were martyred during a skirmish with the Taliban that broke out at a border region on May 27.

Iran said the skirmish broke out at a border region between the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan and the Nimruz province of Afghanistan in areas around Sasouli, Hatam and Makaki villages.

A statement said the Iranian military forces employed light weapons, crew-served weapons and artillery, but denied the use of missiles.
