Hacker Groups Threaten Cyberattack on European Banks over Ukraine Conflict

Islam Times - Anonymous Sudana, REvil, and Killnet, three hacker groups, have announced plans for a cyberattack on European banks, citing the West's supply of weapons to Ukraine as the motive, according to a joint video statement posted online by the groups.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which began in February last year, has led to economic sanctions against Russia by the EU and its disconnection from the international SWIFT money-exchange system.In the video, an anonymous representative from Killnet states, "This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. We call on all active groups to engage in destructive activity against the European banking system. No money - no weapons - no Kiev regime."The Anonymous Sudan representative adds, "Many European banks will be targeted, and we will hit without mercy."Killmilk, the leader of Killnet, confirmed to news outlet Lenta.ru that preparations for the attack were underway and expected to commence within 48 hours.While experts warn of potential attacks on banks and the SWIFT system, they express doubts about the success of such an attack.Daan Keuper, lead researcher at Dutch cybersecurity company Computest, says, "It is difficult to say in advance how seriously we should take this. Anonymous Sudan and Killnet engage in DDoS attacks. Their attacks have been unsuccessful, or the impact was minimal. REvil ran ransomware and was not involved in 'hacktivism' before... Yet it is still worth being on the lookout for this."Yevgeny Gorbov, an IT industry expert, explains that the layers of protection in banking systems make a large-scale cyberattack unlikely to succeed.Media reports attribute recent hacking incidents, such as attacks on NATO websites, the FBI database, and an IT outage at Lufthansa, to Killnet.As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported attacks from European financial institutions.