Saturday 17 June 2023 - 21:20

Palestinian Resistance Leading to Israel’s Downfall: Iran’s Top Security Official

Story Code : 1064580
In a meeting with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala, held in Tehran on Saturday, Ahmadian applauded the Palestinian people and resistance groups’ unparalleled perseverance in the struggle against the Israeli regime.

“The cause of the Palestinian nation and the liberation of holy al-Quds from the control of the occupier Zionist regime will materialize only through resistance,” the Iranian official stressed, describing support for the Palestinian nation and resistance groups as a pillar of Iran’s policies.

Hailing the Islamic Jihad and other resistance groups for showing initiatives in the fight against the Israeli regime, Ahmadian said, “The enhancement of resistance cells across Palestine will frustrate the imaginary aspiration of the great Israel and mark the downfall of the occupier Zionist regime.”  

He called on the Palestinian resistance groups to join hands and remain vigilant to thwart the Zionist enemy’s plots, saying that regional countries must learn lessons from the developments of the recent decades and bear in mind that normalization of ties with Israel will result in the loss of social assets in the Arab and Islamic world and harm their national security.

For his part, Nakhala expressed gratitude to Iran for its unwavering and effective support for Palestine and briefed Ahmadian on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the West Bank as well as the resistance groups’ victory against the Zionist regime.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised Palestinian resistance groups for their victories against the Israeli enemy, saying the Zionist leaders are right to be concerned that they may not see the regime’s 80th anniversary.

The Leader also praised the PIJ for "passing the test" in the recent attack on Gaza. He underlined that the conditions for the Zionist regime have changed compared to that of seventy years ago, saying, "The growing power of the Resistance groups in the West Bank is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees, and this path must continue.”
