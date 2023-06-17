0
Saturday 17 June 2023 - 21:39

Iraqi Forces Destroy 2 ISIL Hideouts in Kirkuk

Story Code : 1064586
The Iraqi Federal Police announced in a statement on Saturday that its forces conducted a search and clearing operation in the Al-Jal and Wadi Zaghitun areas in Kirkuk, which led to the discovery of two hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists.

Iraqi forces destroyed the hideouts, according to the reports.

Various weapons including mortars, machine guns, and explosive wires were also seized in the operation.

Earlier on June 11, five people were killed and injured following the attack of ISIL terrorists on Iraq's police forces in the Dibis District of Kirkuk province.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.
